Telegram now lets you save chat backups offline amid WhatsApp’s scuffle with government

Telegram is offering enhanced privacy options (Source: Reuters)

Amidst the impasse between WhatsApp and the Indian government over the traceability of origin of the messages, Telegram has now said it allows users to export their chats to retain a backup of the messaging app’s platform. Telegram will now allow users to export chat messages, media, and other files in two different formats so that they can be restored later. Moreover, Telegram Post – a unified authorisation method that allows storing personal identification data – has now been revamped to offer more secure end-to-end encryption.

Telegram has been a popular choice as an instant messaging platform for those who prioritise privacy, more so because WhatsApp is a Facebook-owned app that interchanges select details. Telegram has a comparatively secure framework that has now been updated to offer the customers more control over the chat backups. This feature is available for the Telegram Desktop version where the customers can log in and generate a backup that can be saved in JSON or HTML file format.

In order to get the backup, the user needs to update both the app and the web version of Telegram. Now, go to Settings > Export Telegram Data on the web version. You can choose what data you want to be included in the backup file. Apart from a consolidated backup of everything, users can take out the backup of individual chats. The users can also backup group chats individually, besides backing up under the main backup file.

After saving the chat backup, the user can access it offline – HTML file can be opened in any browser both on desktop and mobile. This is similar to individual chat history that can be mailed. The format looks similar to the HTML one. That said, WhatsApp also offers local chat backups that stay offline on your device but you need WhatsApp installed on your phone to restore the chats. The local WhatsApp backups cannot be opened separately on browsers, unlike Telegram.

Separately, Telegram Passport that lets users save their personal identification documents is receiving improved end-to-end encryption. This feature is similar to what DigiLocker offers, except it’s owned by a third-party. You can upload the scanned copies of your physical documents, ID cards, and other personal identification cards. Telegram says it’s safer than before ensuring that only the customer has access to his private data.