Telegram now lets you record livestreams and video chats, chat themes and more added with new update

Telegram adds new features

Telegram is adding video chat and livestream recording features for its users with its latest update. There will be eight chat themes available and each theme comes with a day and night version. Users will also get new interactive emojis, full screen effects, and read receipts in groups with the new update.

Telegram announced the new features via a blogpost. The features will be available for both Android and iOS users. The new chat themes can be added to individual chats as well or customise their appearance. The new themes come with animated backgrounds, message bubbles, unique background patterns and help users to organise their chats. The detailed manual is present in the blogpost.

Users can start using the latest features in Telegram by tapping the chat header box on a chat window, clicking the three dot icon, Change Colors to enable themes. Users whom you are chatting with can also see the theme you picked. Another feature, a new set of animated emojis with fullscreen effects has been launched for users to be more expressive in their chats. Animations and vibrations will play at same time on smartphones if the chat window and chat partner is open.

Users can check if other parties has read or received the messages yet. Double -check icon has been introduced to signify read messages in a group. Users can also see who read the message in small groups. However, read receipts will be stored in groups for seven days since the message has been sent.

The updated live stream feature will not only let users add an unlimited audience but record livestreams and video chats to publish them for those who missed the live version. The admin can then start recording from the broadcast menu after which the file will be instantly uploaded to Saved Messages.