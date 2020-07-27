Telegram gets huge update to tackle WhatsApp; users can now share 2GB files, upload profile videos and more

Since 2014, Telegram allowed its users to share files of up to 1.5 GB per file.

Telegram new features: Telegram announces a slew of new features! Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp’s rival app Telegram has rolled out a new update, which has significant features. These new features include an improved version of its ‘people nearby’ facility, and it also allows users to upload Profile videos. Not just that, it has now also allowed unlimited file sharing with up to 2 GB per file. The updates were announced by the company in a statement on Sunday.

Profile video on Telegram: What it means

The profile video features means that now, users can upload their video to make it their profile display media, instead of having to stick to a picture. Whenever someone opens the profile of a user who has displayed a profile video, it would play. Apart from that, users would also be able to choose a specific frame from the video which could be displayed in chats.

Telegram: Increased file sharing limit

Telegram also announced on Sunday that it would be increasing the size limit of each file shared on the app. Since 2014, Telegram allowed its users to share files of up to 1.5 GB per file, but on Sunday, the messaging platform increased this limit to 2 GB for any file type.

Apart from that, the update has brought with itself an improved version of ‘people nearby’ feature, through which the users would now also be able to find out the distance between them and any of their deleted contacts.

Moreover, the new update has also brought the functionality to block any unwanted chat. In case a user is getting a lot of messages from non-contacts, they can go to the privacy and security settings and switch on the option to automatically archive and mute chats from new people who are not in contact.

Owners of groups which have more than 500 members would now be able to view detailed graphs about the group’s activity and growth. Moreover, these stats would also display a list of top members, based on the number of messages each user sends, and it would also give out the average length of the messages. This feature would also be launched for groups having just 100 members also, in the future.

Additionally, the Desktop version of Telegram would now also support multiple accounts much like the mobile app, which has been offering this functionality since 2017.