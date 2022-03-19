Telegram gets banned in Brazil and their excuse is astounding

Brazil’s top court also directed telecommunications agency Anatel to suspend Telegram until it complied with local orders and paid fines.

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has come up with an incredible reason behind Brazil’s Supreme Court suspending the app — the company was checking the wrong email.

In a statement published on his Telegram channel, Durov said: “It seems that we had an issue with emails going between our telegram.org corporate addresses and the Brazilian Supreme Court.”

The Russian-born entrepreneur said the company had asked the court to send future takedown requests to a dedicated email address. However, the court didn’t do that, Durov said, sending all notices to the company’s old general-purpose email address. As a result, Telegram missed the emails and “the Court ruled to ban Telegram for being unresponsive”.

The company has found the emails that went unanswered and is now trying to remedy the issue with the court.

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge recently ordered Google and Apple to block access to the Telegram app in the country. The country’s top court also directed Brazil’s telecommunications agency Anatel to suspend Telegram until it complied with local orders and paid fines. The order follows accusations that Telegram, which has become a communications tool for President Jair Bolsonaro, had failed to prevent users from spreading misinformation.

Following the order, Durov said: “On behalf of our team, I apologize to the Brazilian Supreme Court for our negligence. We definitely could have done a better job.”

“We complied with an earlier court decision in late February and responded with a suggestion to send future takedown requests to a dedicated email address. Unfortunately, our response must have been lost, because the Court used the old general-purpose email address in further attempts to reach us.”

Durov also requested the apex court to consider delaying the order to help them remedy the issue, citing the millions of Brazilian users who rely on Telegram to communicate.