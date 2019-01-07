Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from house fire

Netflix is estimated to have released 345 original series and movies in 2018 with a budget of nearly billion.

A Delaware teen’s decision to defy his mother’s order to stop watching Netflix turned out to be a life-saver. Damir Carter, 13, stayed up late Tuesday night into Wednesday despite his mother’s instructions to turn off Netflix and go to sleep. As a result, Damir was awake watching American show ‘The Flash’ when a fire broke out at the home around 1 am Wednesday. He managed to escape the fire before it could potentially harm someone in the family, according to NBC.

Damir told NBC, I saw smoke in my hallway and then I saw the fire, I started yelling for my mom because she was asleep at the time. He also added that if Netflix wasn’t there, he probably would have gone to sleep. Authorities credited Damir with saving his and his mother’s life. His father was at work when the fire happened. The belief is that a power strip overheated, sparking the fire which the family’s pets were not able to make it out.

Angela Marie Borden, Damir’s mother, said she doesn’t know how the situation would have turned out had he listened to her. She said if Damir was not awake, she doesn’t know the outcome, because as soon as she found out, it was about four minutes and the kitchen was in flames and the fire destroyed their house. Borden also mentioned that this is not the first time they have lost a home to a fire. Another blaze destroyed their old home around four years ago. Damir won’t be punished, Borden said.

