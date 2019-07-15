Tecno Phantom 9 review: This mid-ranger looks sharp, performs well

Tecno Phantom 9

The Indian consumer is very demanding and, especially in the devices segment, value- and cost-conscious. When it comes to mobile phones, the young consumer wants the most advanced features (normally found in high-end devices) at affordable price points. No wonder, the mid segment is a fiercely contested marketplace that no handset maker can afford to ignore.

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings’ smartphone brand Tecno Mobile has a strong brand recall in some of the smaller cities and towns in India, the company is now taking on some of the more-established companies in the mid-range segment with its new offering, Phantom 9, a feature-rich device that sports an AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup at the rear, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and is equipped with 6 GB RAM. A strikingly beautiful Android phone, it is sure to find a place in the hearts of many people. The device retails for Rs 14,999, let us check out some of the finer details.

Company officials reckon that Phantom 9 is the first sub-Rs 15,000 phone to offer in-display fingerprint sensor. It incorporates photosensitive fingerprint technology and uses lens under the screen for faster and safer screen locking. The device comes packed with a decent performing triple rear camera setup, an integration of a 16MP primary camera with large f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth-sensing lens perfectly suited for real portraits. The icing on the cake is an additional 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide Lens. It also comes equipped with Google Lens feature, for smart identification of objects automatically, popping up all the relevant information for your easy reach.

Quite aware that the Indian consumer has a voracious appetite for selfies, Tecno has integrated Phantom 9 with a powerful hardware-software mix for capturing great selfies. The front camera is equipped with 32MP high resolution selfie camera which uses the second generation of camera technology 4-in-1 pixel for high-definition resolution. The Hair Crack Dual Flashlight ensures brighter, more stunning selfies irrespective of any scenes, especially lowlight ones.

Appearance-wise, Phantom 9 offers traditional design that fuses modern technology making it visually appealing. The 3D back cover outlines the interplay of nano-halographic lines of light and rain jazzing up the auroras with a mystifying S-pattern. The device is distinctly slender with 7.75mm and ultra-light at just 164g weight. The optimised body arc curvature at 40 degree, fluidic design at corners and smooth edges make the device easy to hold in the hand.

Overall, Phantom 9 is a great piece of innovation from the R&D folks at Tecno, packed with high-end features. It looks great and works well; the best part is its speed. Its great all-round performance will have a lasting impression on you.

Highly recommended, if you are looking for a worthy phone in the mid-range segment.