Tecno Mobile launches first flagship smartphone CAMON iCLICK2 in India; check price, features

Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings’ subsidiary TECNO Mobile on Thursday launched its first flagship smartphone “CAMON iCLICK2” with 19:9 “Super Full View” notched display in India, at Rs 13,499.

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB.

The device is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 processor along with a 3750mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1.

The handset sports a 13MP+5MP dual rear Artificial Intelligent (AI)-camera set up and 24MP AI selfie shooter.

“Our first flagship CAMON iCLICK2 would change the game under 14K smartphone segment by offering combination of features at a price point not seen before in the category,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO Transsion India.

In September, TECNO launched three AI-centric smartphones — CAMON “iAIR2+”, “i2” and “i2X” — priced at Rs 8,999, Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

The flagship smartphone will be made available this week in retail stores across the country in aqua blue, hawaii blue and midnight black colour variants.