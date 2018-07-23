Tecno Camon iTwin with AI-powered dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications

The 6-inch HD+ device with “Full View” display has dual-rear (13MP+2MP) camera system and 13MP selfie camera with flashlight mode. (Photo source: Website)

TECNO Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a new smartphone “CAMON iTWIN” for Rs 11,499 in India. The 6-inch HD+ device with “Full View” display has dual-rear (13MP+2MP) camera system and 13MP selfie camera with flashlight mode. “‘CAMON iTWIN’ with its AI-powered ‘Bokeh’ mode allows users to apply enhancements and blurs the background to make the subject stand out,” Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 64 bit Quad-Core processor and has 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. The device is packed with a massive 4000mAh battery. Those who purchase “CAMON iTWIN” — available across 30,000 retail outlets — will also get a special JIO instant cash-back offer of Rs 2,200.