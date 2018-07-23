​​​
  4. Tecno Camon iTwin with AI-powered dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications

Tecno Camon iTwin with AI-powered dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications

TECNO Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a new smartphone "CAMON iTWIN" for Rs 11,499 in India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2018 6:14 PM
TECNO Mobile, CAMON iTWIN, CAMON iTWIN review, CAMON iTWIN price, Transsion India The 6-inch HD+ device with “Full View” display has dual-rear (13MP+2MP) camera system and 13MP selfie camera with flashlight mode. (Photo source: Website)

TECNO Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched a new smartphone “CAMON iTWIN” for Rs 11,499 in India. The 6-inch HD+ device with “Full View” display has dual-rear (13MP+2MP) camera system and 13MP selfie camera with flashlight mode. “‘CAMON iTWIN’ with its AI-powered ‘Bokeh’ mode allows users to apply enhancements and blurs the background to make the subject stand out,” Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, Transsion India, said in a statement.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 64 bit Quad-Core processor and has 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. The device is packed with a massive 4000mAh battery. Those who purchase “CAMON iTWIN” — available across 30,000 retail outlets — will also get a special JIO instant cash-back offer of Rs 2,200.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top