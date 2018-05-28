Tecno Camon iClick with 20-megapixel selfie camera launched in India: Know price, specifications here

Tecno Camon iClick has a 20-megapixel front camera

Tecno Mobile, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched its first Camon iClick AI-powered camera smartphone in India for Rs 13,999. Available in Midnight Black and Champagne Gold colours, the device will be available across India in over 35,000 retail outlets.

“We are thrilled to launch Camon iClick – an AI-powered camera, with powerful battery and fascinating design, empowering consumers to have a rich smartphone experience,” Gaurav Tikoo, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Transsion India, said in a statement.

With a screen-to-body ratio of 82.9 per cent and a 6-inch display, the device comes with a resolution of 720X1440 pixels. The smartphone has AI-bokeh that lets users click clear selfies and there is AI soft flash as well.

The rear camera comes with 16-megapixel sensor that increases the focus area by 100 per cent. The 20-megapixel intelligent selfie camera, with AI beauty feature, enables skin softening.

“Tecno has also added 64M super pixel function that takes three photos at a time and then synthesises into one photo that enables consumers to get three times better picture resolution as compared to normal photo mode,” the company claimed.

A 3750mAh battery powers the device which is assisted by a 4GB RAM and 64GM internal storage.

Tecno is the only smartphone brand in India to provide a unique promise under which it offers 100 days replacement warranty, one-time screen replacement and one-month extended warranty, the company claimed.