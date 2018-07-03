Tecno Camon iClick Review: A good shooter under Rs 15,000

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Tecno Camon iClick comes with 6-inch display, runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and 20-megapixel front and 16-megapixel rear camera.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming the new buzzword for smartphone makers in India, Tecno Mobile, a premium offline smartphone brand from TRANSSION India has recently launched its first AI-powered smartphone called Camon iClick. Priced at Rs 13,999, the Tecno Camon iClick comes with 6-inch display, runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and 20-megapixel front and 16-megapixel rear camera.

Out of the box, the first thing that you will notice is the impressive design of Camon iClick and how comfortable it is to hold and operate. The device is neither bulky nor thin. The body is made of plastic and simplicity in design adds further elegance to the overall outer-look.

The top is dominated by the 6-inch IPS LCD display which offers 1440 x 720 pixels resolution with 320ppi. The colour is sharp and the screen is adjustable to light conditions. One can read in direct sunlight without much difficulty and also adaptive display works well indoors.

The front also houses a camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed at the bottom. There is space for a 3.5 mm headset jack on the top edge, while the bottom is home to a micro USB charger and speaker grilles. With the thickness of 7.3 mm and weight of 150 grams, the device is neither too slim nor too heavy. It is comfortable to hold and operate and is non-slippery at the same time.

The Camon iClick runs on HiOS v3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and its entrails are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 SoC with 4GB RAM. The device comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via microSD card. During the review period, the smartphone handled multitasking and graphics intensive games quite smoothly without any hiccup.

On the camera front, Camon iClick has a lot to offer. It comes with a 20-megapixel front camera and 16-megapixel rear camera. The company claimed that the software algorithm of device optimises every picture through an in-built AI-powered camera that customises and reproduces the best suitable beauty plan for each user by automatically recognising the environment, light conditions and 255 facial features in real time.

Both the cameras are awesome and they take pictures with good quality and fine details in regular light condition. However, same could not be repeated in low light conditions. Despite that, the quality of the pictures is comparatively better than the other devices in the same price range. The front AI camera offers some good portrait bokeh with good edge detection.

The Camon iClick is a dual SIM phone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. It is packed with a 3750mAh battery which could last for a day with multitasking and continuous data usage.

Overall, the Camon iClick is a decent smartphone with attractive design, good features and offers great camera experience under Rs 15,000.

Estimated Street Price: Rs 13,999.