Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition with colour-changing rear panel launched in India: Check price, specifications

Tecno launched its first smartphone with a colour changing rear design on Thursday. The company has called it – Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. The new smartphone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 94.26 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Tecno’s new phone is equipped with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) primary sensor. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and the company claims to deliver a standby time of 37 days on a single charge.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition price in India, availability

Tecno Camon 19 Pro comes in a single variant – 8 GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available to purchase via pre-booking on Amazon India, starting September 22.

Interested buyers can also avail a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI card transactions.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition specifications, features

The newly launched Tecno phone arrives with Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 out of the box. The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 94.26 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Widevine L1 support allowing users to stream OTT content in HD resolution and also offers TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB using Memory Fusion technology.

The Tecno phone features a triple camera setup on the rear where it comprises a 64MP RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 50MP portrait sensor and a 2MP sensor.

The rear camera also supports several filters and camera modes – changing sky, CyberPunk, and Dreamy. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel sensor.

It features 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage which is up to 512GB via a microSD card – which has a dedicated slot.

The Tecno phone packs a multi-colour changing rear panel with shades of white, blue, and pink. When it comes in contact with sunlight, Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology helps in showing different colours on the monochrome back cover of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition.

The installed sensors on the Tecno phone include – an accelerometer, ambient light, distance, e-compass, and gyro sensor along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mandorian Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

The company claims that the phone is capable of delivering up to 124 hours of music playback time and a standby time of up to 37 days within a single charge.

Furthermore, the fast charging technology can charge the battery from zero to 30 percent with a 13-minute charge, as claimed by the company.