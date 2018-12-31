Technology buzzwords that became a reality in 2018

Most important tech trends that shaped the past year

By Prakash Mallya

Rapid advances in technology have ensured that buzzwords become reality. “Data is the new currency or data is the new oil” has never been truer than it is today as innovation in technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are giving rise to computing systems that can see, hear, learn and reason.

While the list is long, let’s take a moment to visit—or revisit—some of the most important tech trends that shaped the past year:

AI and Machine Learning

AI and Machine Learning (ML), have now reached the realms of understanding, learning, predicting, adapting and potentially operating autonomously.

A perfect AI portfolio is one that combines multi-purpose, customisable and application-specific solutions to real-life problems.

AI started gaining prominence in 2017 and today has governments and organisations increasing their investments in the development of ever more intelligent solutions. Be it banking, healthcare, agriculture, financial tech, the opportunities for AI are massive.

Edge Computing

While the year 2017 was about cloud computing and its criticality in the enterprise space, 2018 belonged to edge computing. With edge computing, each device —which could be anything from a laptop to an IoT sensor—processes some of the data at the edge, rather than sending it back into the cloud first.

It allows lower network latency and sensors can more efficiently share and receive critical operating data. We will continue to see the trend of cloud and edge computing being used in tandem, advancing the reach and scope of what cloud networks can provide.

5G

5G has the capability to transform industries, creating ripples of impact that spur market growth in the Indian as well as the global economy. Applications are underway for industry verticals like healthcare, transportation, among others.

From a consumer point of view, the biggest advantage is an enhanced mobile broadband ecosystem, that will enable everything from an Ultra HD display on your phone to remote surgery.

Gaming and esports

Online gaming and esports in India is set to become a billion-dollar industry by 2021. With the world’s largest youth population, India is one of the fastest growing gaming markets in the world. The industry has come full circle with PC gaming taking center stage yet again. There is no doubt that India is moving towards consumption and comprehensive local development of the gaming industry, driven by aspects such as an increase in disposable income, pocket-friendly new technologies, localised games, ubiquitous Internet, expanding digital payment user base, and growth in local developer ecosystem.

Drones

In 2018, India officially allowed the use of drones in the country and heralded a new revolution in the market. Going forward, the use of multiple high-functioning cameras as well as upgraded Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) will enhance navigational acumen. Combined with ultra-fast charging and longer-lasting batteries, the drones of the future will have far greater range and performance flexibility. Drone companies in India are working on applications across various social sectors like increasing farmer productivity, traffic management, mapping resources and providing security cover to cities.

There are already so many examples of how these technologies can transform people’s lives and improve the productivity of our species. Our task today is to ensure that we work on a sustainable framework for future deployments, ensuring a people-centric approach. As we move into the new year, industries will continue to converge and work together to evolve and innovate as much as we did in 2018.

(The writer is managing director, Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India)