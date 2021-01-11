Tech trends : Why cloud matters

With the changing IT landscape, businesses are trying to venture out and combine services, which will help, make their processes simpler.

The year 2020 has indeed been a year of transformation for everyone around the world. Businesses were forced to adapt to remote working models overnight. Earlier users ran their programs and applications from a server or a physical computer, however, now the same is being done through the adoption of cloud computing services. This shows how cloud-computing technology has the power of becoming a back door for all future disasters as well. Here’s how Dell Technologies predicts cloud computing will help customers and businesses on their way to recovery in 2021:

Hybrid cloud computing to take the centre stage: The need for consistent operations and infrastructure across clouds is paramount, so organisations are quickly finding that hybrid cloud models are the right strategy when it comes to longer-term costs, scalability and security. In the coming year, investments in hybrid cloud operating models that span public, private and edge environments will grow to enable rapid scale and management of IT everywhere.

Rise in adoption of on-demand cloud services: Cloud computing has turned out to be a key element of growth with organisations migrating from traditional apps to cloud-based platforms thus keeping their costs/investments in check. In the next few years, there will be a shift to an on-demand service offering for hybrid cloud computing, which provides organisations with a cloud environment that has the ability to develop, manage and deliver applications.

Integration of cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT services: With the changing IT landscape, businesses are trying to venture out and combine services, which will help, make their processes simpler. In the future, one such combination of services and technology that we can foresee is the combination of IoT services, Big Data and cloud computing. Here, cloud computing will play the role of a common workplace for IoT, the source of data and big data as a technology is the analytic platform of the data.

“Businesses which were earlier reluctant to try out new technologies and work arrangements, have now started to rethink their strategy to innovate. They have realised the importance of investing in cloud services during current times and have expedited their adoption process,” said Srinivas Rao, senior director, System Engineering, Dell Technologies India.