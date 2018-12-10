Tech tip: Make a mini-movie of your fabulous vacation

You’ll want an app that does everything you want to do in your movie, like the ability to add photos or audio, but not so complicated that it is tough to use.

Let’s be honest, no one wants to see all of your little vacation video clips one at a time on your phone. There are a wide variety of beginner-friendly video apps that will stitch your snippets into share-worthy vacation “trailers” with just a few taps or clicks on your part. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Pick app that works for you

You’ll want an app that does everything you want to do in your movie, like the ability to add photos or audio, but not so complicated that it is tough to use. Good options include Microsoft’s Movie Maker 10 for Windows, Cyberlink ActionDirector for Android, Apple’s iMovie for macOS and iOS, Adobe Premiere Clip for Android and iOS. While the design of these apps vary, most work the same way—once you add clips to your project, you put them in the order you want to see them by dragging them around a visual timeline.

Step 2: Import your video clips

If you’re working on the smartphone you used to film your scenes, this is easy. Just open your video-editing app, create a new project or movie, look for an Import or Create button and select the clips you want to use. If you’d rather do your editing on a tablet or desktop system because it’s easier to see what you’re doing, it’ll take another step or two because you’ll need to pull in the clips there from your camera or smartphone.

Step 3: Arrange your scenes

The timeline or storyboard area in a video-editing app shows the sequence of the separate scenes in your movie. Once you add the clips to the timeline, you can drag them into a different order, trim off the boring parts and the beginning and end, or split one clip into two.

Step 4: Mix other visual elements

Video-editing apps like iMovie and Windows Movie Maker include text tools so you can insert title cards and add identifying captions.

Step 5: Add audio

KineMaster for Android and iOS and iMovie are among the apps that let you record your own documentary-style narration. Look for a menu item or button to add an audio track along your timeline.