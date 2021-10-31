Tech That: Gift these trendy gadgets this festive season

Gift your loved ones a Mini 11 Happiness Box from Instax Fujifilm to make this Diwali special for them.

Mini 11 Happiness Box

Gift your loved ones a Mini 11 Happiness Box from Instax Fujifilm to make this Diwali special for them. The box has a mini 11 camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film, batteries, user manual, Instax album and Instax fridge magnet. Mini 11 instant camera has automatic exposure and selfie mode features to capture all the happy moments. The camera is available in blush pink, sky blue, carbon gray, ice white, and lilac colours.

Buy it for: Rs 6,599

Kings Wristwear II

To mark the fifth anniversary of the Kings Wristwear Collection—a limited edition of 500 watches that housed a one pice coin —and celebrate the spirit of Diwali, Jaipur Watch Company has launched the Kings Wristwear II collection. Minted between 1943 and 1947, the one pice coin, or 1/64th of a rupee, was the lowest denomination in the King George VI coinage era. Each watch in this limited edition carries a serial number, which imparts it a unique identity. The watch houses the Swiss-made Ronda 702 caliber and showcases a unique moving disc mechanism. King Wristwear II is available in new colours such as sombre black (with gold and silver variants), salmon (only 50 limited edition watches), and sacramento green (with gold and silver variants—25 limited edition watches each)

Buy it for: Rs 40,000 each

XGIMI Horizon and Horizon Pro

XGIMI India’s Horizon is a versatile and easy to use true FHD home projector. It combines powerful imaging features from XGIMI and makes them even more adaptable with a built-in AI optical sensor. With low latency, stunning contrast, and integrated optics, Horizon makes quality and consistency faster and more automatic than ever. Cutting-edge autofocus keeps your image vivid and clear, all the way to the max screen size of 300”.

Horizon Pro brings you the highest 4K image quality available in a projector of this size, up to a gigantic screen size of 300 inches. With resolution up to 3840x2160p, you can take game night to the next level, or have an ultra-HD date with your favourite movie

Buy it for:Rs 1,25,000 (Horizon) Rs1,87,500 (Horizon Pro)

Sonos Roam

Sonos has introduced Sonos Roam, the ultra-portable smart speaker built to deliver great sound at home and on any adventure. Fully connected to your Sonos system on WiFi at home and automatically switching to Bluetooth when you’re on the go, Roam’s powerful, adaptable sound defies expectations for a speaker of its size. Effortless set-up and control and new smart features make it easier than ever to enjoy music and more from anywhere. Weighing less than a pound, Roam’s design is perfect for your home, the backyard, and wherever you go

Buy it for: Rs 19,999

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Gold Diwali edition

OPPO has announced the launch of its Special Editions this festive season. The product line-up includes the all-new OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G Gold Diwali edition. The model comes in a majestic gold colour with a matching wallpaper, UI and charging interface. The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G features industry-first bokeh flare portrait video that provides cinematic bokeh flare effects in portraits and AI highlight video, enables you to capture professional-grade videos in real time. It also features the latest flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, OPPO’s exclusive Reno Glow design, Smart 5G capabilities, ColorOS 11.3, 4,500 mAh battery and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging capabilities. All this within a sleek, light-weight body

Buy it for: Rs 41,990

Wiser Smart Home by Schneider Electric

This Diwali, give your loved ones the gift of a smart home that they can control from their fingertips. Schneider Electric’s ‘Wiser’ home automation solution not only makes homes smarter but also intelligent and intuitive. From changing the lighting to drawing curtains, keeping the temperature in check to securing your home, Wiser home automation allows you to schedule the operation of gadgets and devices at any time. Its efficient utilisation of the existing wiring and electrical system for the setup makes it a hassle-free process. Some of the devices under the Wiser portfolio include Automation Gateway (Rs 26,990), 4 Channel Relay (Rs 8,430), Fan Speed Controller + Analog Controller (Rs 9,890), Curtain Controller (Rs 9,250) and Smart Doorbell (Rs 23,945)

Buy it for: Rs 8,430 onwards

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1 TB)

Apple launched four new iPhone 13 models this year as the successor to the iPhone 12 series. All four have the same screen sizes and overall design compared to their predecessors. Some improvements, however, include better battery life and overhauled cameras and a cinematic video recording mode, among others. All the new models are powered by the brand-new A15 Bionic SoC. However, if you want the ultimate that Apple has to offer, go for the iPhone 13 Pro or, better still, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1 TB storage will cost Rs 1,79,900, making it Apple’s most expensive iPhone ever

Buy it for: Rs 1,79,900