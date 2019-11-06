Tech tailor: How AR, VR will impact the fashion industry

One of the notable aspects of this progression is that it can restructure the production, marketing, and customer services.

By Nitin Kapoor

Like all other industries, the fashion industry relies heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to upgrade its services. The sector is on the verge of merging with the technological revolution. This initiative will not only enhance the consumer experience but also redefine the standards of the industry. One of the notable aspects of this progression is that it can restructure the production, marketing, and customer services.

The high demand for clothes in the global market has adversely impacted the environment. The textile segment utilises excessive water and electricity for their production. The dyes and chemicals used for the dresses cause pollution and disrupt the natural ecosystem. Companies and research institutions are continually working on various techniques to minimise the damage. This has also led to the invention of efficient machinery that would lower resource consumption and deliver quality products. This equipment is AI-enhanced and can improve the production process. There is a constant analysis of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Animation, Social Shopping, Machine Learning, etc.

Leading companies across the globe have undertaken the responsibility to identify an ideal solution for this issue. They have developed a JITGM (Just in time garments manufacturing) process, which is also copyrighted with the government that can address these concerns. This technique has been thoroughly analysed and experimented in production, distribution, and sales. This innovation is based on the Augmented Reality concept. Consumers can use this technology to analyse the different elements such as fabric, colour, prints, style, via AR images. The application will provide different variants of the finished products. The final order will be placed based on their approval and selection. The companies can print, cut, sew and dispatch the garment within 48 hours and make the delivery to the consumers. This is expected to the next most prominent change in the textile industry. This will reduce the wastage of the resources and also provide a unique product to the consumers. Just in time technology would be a feasible option for all stakeholders.

The future of the apparel industry is expected to attain the perfect infusion of online and offline stores. The current gap between them will be bridged with the assistance of technological advancements. Changes will be implemented to reduce production costs and pollution. Various steps would be taken to improve the efficiency of the process and deliver a quality and economical product to the consumers. The online to offline model will be influential in uplifting the fashion segment to the next level.

The writer is founder, Indian Beautiful Art (IBA), an online seller of Indian products globally