Tech pitfalls: The challenges to digital transformation

The digital transformation journey of Indian firms is getting increasingly hindered by cyberattacks. According to a study undertaken by IT security firm Forcepoint along with IT consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan, 95% of companies have embarked on a digital transformation journey, however, 61% of respondents shared that the risk of cyberattacks is stalling their digitalisation progress. For those companies that have begun executing their digital transformation projects, 46% of them have encountered a security incident and 20% of the companies did not conduct breach assessment regularly in the last 12 months.

Around 100 respondent companies across India participated in this study. Majority of the respondents are from IT services & BPO (37%), followed by BFSI (27%) and manufacturing sector (19%).

Only 18% respondents thought about cybersecurity at the early stages of the digital transformation projects. Around 70% of companies think about cybersecurity only at the latter stages of the projects, the study revealed.

“It’s clear from this study that many APAC organisations are on the back foot when it comes to enterprise cybersecurity in the borderless organisation,” said Kenny Yeo, Industry Principal, APAC ICT, Frost & Sullivan.

The study found that 69% of Indian companies are at risk, with 44% of them having encountered data breach before and 25% of them not performing any breach assessment in the last 12 months.