Tech Mahindra launches AI-based talent exchange marketplace

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 1:06 AM

Tech Mahindra has launched the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) based, talent exchange marketplace, Talex, to address issues related to upskilling, reskilling and talent management within the organisation. Powered by Acumos, the open source platform co-developed by Tech Mahindra, AT&T and Linux Foundation, Talex uses AI technology to match candidate profiles with suitable job openings in the organisation.

It takes into account the previous assignments of the candidates, their educational background, skills, manager ratings, self-rating, awards and accolades, and contribution towards larger organisational goals. Talex can accept candidate bids for best-suited roles using pre-assigned credits, thus, capturing their interest for the role and allowing them to fulfil their career goals within the organisation.

