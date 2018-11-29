Tech made easy! Adobe advances e-signatures for Dropbox users

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 12:51 AM

Since inventing PDF over 25 years ago, Adobe has delivered continuous innovation for digital documents, reinventing how people get work done, and making all of our lives a bit easier and more streamlined.

Since inventing PDF over 25 years ago, Adobe has delivered continuous innovation for digital documents, reinventing how people get work done, and making all of our lives a bit easier and more streamlined. Dropbox shares a similar vision; since 2015 the companies have worked together to simplify PDF workflows by enabling consumers, small-to-medium sized businesses, and the enterprise to apply the power of Adobe Acrobat DC to the billions of PDFs stored in Dropbox.

The two innovative companies have enabled joint customers to open a PDF from the Dropbox website, iPhone or iPad app, and edit it with Acrobat DC on desktop or Acrobat Reader on mobile. With Acrobat DC, you can edit text, organise pages, convert PDFs to their original format and more. And all changes made to the document are automatically saved right back to Dropbox.

Recently, Adobe and Dropbox announced the next major milestone in their partnership to help joint customers get more done with documents, from wherever they choose to work. As part of Dropbox’s introduction of Dropbox Extensions, Adobe has introduced another offering—Send for Signature with Adobe Sign. Using this widely popular e-signature solution, Dropbox users can send Word and PDF documents for signature, directly from within Dropbox.

Here’s how Send for Signature with Adobe Sign will work:

  • Select a Word or PDF file in your Dropbox folder that you want to get signed.
  • Click on the “Open With” button and select Adobe Sign under the “Send for Signature” category.
  • Type in the signer/recipient’s email address. You can customise a number of settings including password protection and reminders.

Add more signature fields that indicate where you need a signature or initial with a single click. This is powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s machine learning and artificial intelligence platform, that automatically detects where the fields are needed and inserts them for you.
Recipients can sign documents from any device. Senders can track real-time notifications that let them know where the document is in the signature process like whether the document was opened and signed.

