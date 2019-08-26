Tech Bytes

The Institute will benefit from advancing its research goal and capacity building besides commercialisation of the research outcomes.

Wipro, IISc research pact on robotics, 5G

IT services major Wipro has inked a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct advanced applied research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G space. The two organisations have jointly set up the Wipro IISc Research and Innovation Network (WIRIN), a hybrid industry academia collaboration unit, which will drive idea discovery, research and innovation in technology and product design.

A group of senior professors and research staff from IISc and engineers, developers, architects and researchers from the autonomous systems, robotics and 5G domains at Wipro will constitute the team at WIRIN. They will focus on the research and development of cutting-edge technologies in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Visual Computing, Human Computer Interaction (HCI) and Vehicle-to-everything communication (V2X). The insights from the research will be leveraged by Wipro for its customers and the industry ecosystem. The Institute will benefit from advancing its research goal and capacity building besides commercialisation of the research outcomes. Wipro has developed multiple solutions such as large-scale simulators for autonomous systems, including a grounds-up autonomous vehicle built on a Wipro IP platform capable of perceiving and navigating through state-of-the-art cognitive algorithms.

Clearwater Analytics opens India office

Clearwater Analytics is a software-as-a-service fintech company that provides automated investment accounting, performance, compliance, and risk reporting for insurance companies, asset managers, corporations, banks, governments, and other institutions. Recently, the company announced that it will open a new office in Noida. The new site will be Clearwater’s second development centre and provide “follow-the-sun” servicing capabilities for the company’s operations teams. The India office is a strategic addition to current offices in New York, London, Edinburgh, and the global headquarters in Boise, Idaho, USA.

Personnel hired at the India office will include software developers, data operations specialists, reconciliation analysts, investment accounting and reporting experts, and other operations roles. The company intends to hire around 100 new employees over the next six months.