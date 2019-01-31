Tech Bytes: This Mobile app to track pollution levels

Published: January 31, 2019 1:30 AM

AQI India has launched a new mobile app that will enable users to search and explore the location of their choice and check real-time values of the air quality index (AQI) and PM 2.5 separately.

One can download the AQI India App from the Google App Store. (Representational/Reuters)

AQI India has launched a new mobile app that will enable users to search and explore the location of their choice and check real-time values of the air quality index (AQI) and PM 2.5 separately. Based on the data at a specific location, the app will also provide personalised health recommendations.

With over 92% of Indian population living with air pollution, it has become imperative to identify and mitigate the root causes of this health emergency. AQI India, through its intelligent algorithms and high precision pollution detection sensors, captures every minuscule air particle to publish highly accurate readings. One can download the AQI India App from the Google App Store. The mobile app lets users view various parameters contributing to the real-time AQI values in major states and cities of the country. They can compare the data and understand these values in the time frame of 24 hours, 7 days and a month. The aim is to enable them to become aware of the air quality at various places and minimise exposure to pollution.

