Tech bytes: Strategic alliance to provide digital services for rural India

Digital services for rural India NEC Technologies India (NECTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's NEC, and CSC e-Governance Services India, have entered into a strategic alliance to jointly develop and deliver new digital services to approximately 900 million citizens living in rural areas of India. As part of this alliance, NECTI has decided to do an equity investment in CSC SPV to become the third-biggest shareholder. NEC and CSC SPV also created a joint-working group within CSC SPV to develop new, innovative digital services for citizens living in rural areas of India. CSCs are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare benefits, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, to citizens in rural and remote areas. CSCs will be able to launch, refine and tweak the variety and efficiency of services on offer by leveraging NEC's expertise in areas such as AI and data analytics. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV, said, "The association with NECTI will help in utilising technologies for delivery of various services to citizens, especially those living in rural India. Education, financial inclusion and telemedicine are the areas where innovative technologies can be utilised to improve the quality of life for people living in rural India." Gearing up for digital era Tata Communications and the American tech major Cisco have extended their partnership to enable enterprises to transform their legacy network to a customised and secure multi-cloud native hybrid network. The combination of Tata Communications' IZO cloud enablement platform and Cisco SD-WAN is a fully-managed, global solution that gives busi-nesses greater control over their digital infrastructure, the ability to securely connect any user to any application location, and provide the assurance of application performance needed to support successful digital transformation. "We want our customers to be able to harness the power of the Internet and the cloud to transform how they operate, but without jeopardising security or performance," said Song Toh, vice president, Global Network Services, Tata Communications. "With our new SDWAN solution powered by Cisco, we offer a fully managed hybrid network service that's fit for your digital business."