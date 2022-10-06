Tech Bytes: Oppo working on ‘password-less’ logins

Today’s average internet user has dozens of online accounts, making managing large numbers of passwords a very time-consuming and frustrating task for both users and companies. At the same time, password-only authentication methods suffer a few severe setbacks. These range from the high administration costs involved in changing and resetting user passwords to the considerable security risks from weak passwords and password reuse across multiple accounts. As such, there have been calls across the technology industry to move towards a sign-in mechanism that can mitigate the reliance on passwords or even replace them entirely.

Towards this, Oppo has joined the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, an open industry association with a mission to develop authentication standards that reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. As such, Oppo will actively use FIDO standards on its smart devices and work on optimising user experiences and improving authentication security. In the future, users can use Oppo smartphones to work as a “passkey” to log in to different services across browsers, apps, and platforms, which helps to create a seamless connected experience. The Alliance’s latest authentication specification, FIDO2, provides a secure and convenient technical framework supported by companies including Google, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

Accenture is enabling Cyient, the Hyderabad-based engineering and tech solutions firm, to reinvent and enhance its business operations using digital technologies such as AI and robotic process automation. In addition to deploying an AI-based digital platform that will consolidate Cyient’s operations and technology application architecture, Accenture is also redesigning the company’s finance, accounting, human resources, and IT processes to make them more productive and agile. The programme is designed to help Cyient enable predictive and proactive maintenance, automate routine functions, empower its people to focus on more valuable work and support business growth.

“As a technology company, we know that digital technologies are key to driving our growth,” said Ajay Aggarwal, Cyient’s CFO. “With this initiative, we are harnessing Accenture’s digital expertise to enhance our operational agility, accelerate innovation, improve customer outcomes and drive profitable growth.”