Tech Bytes: Microsoft’s new defence against cyber attacks

CriticalRiver opens centre for next-gen tech

CriticalRiver, a US-based digital tech consulting firm, has opened the Centre for Digital Innovation in Hyderabad, its third such facility in the country. The new facility will spearhead the adoption of next-generation digital technologies by CriticalRiver customers across sectors. Among its customers are Oracle, Uber, Infineon, Intel, DoorDash, and LinkedIn. “Our India operations play a significant role in the delivery chain and in augmenting the CriticalRiver growth story,” said the company founder & CEO, Anji Maram. CriticalRiver plans to invest $25 million in India and reach an employee count of 10,000+ in the next five years. The Hyderabad centre will offer corporates and institutions a suitable facility and team to launch digital transformation programmes in their ecosystem, streamline enterprise journey to the cloud, deliver immersive experiences, and enable strategic and scalable automation with a comprehensive AI/ML as-a-service offering. It will also develop mentorship programmes to encourage and guide early-stage start-ups as well as entrepreneurs and students.

New Microsoft products to thwart cyberattacks

The cyberthreat landscape is more sophisticated than ever, and damages have soared. The FBI’s 2021 IC3 report found that the cost of cybercrime now totals more than $6.9 bn. To deal with security challenges, Microsoft has introduced two new products – Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence and Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management – that provide organisations with a deeper context into threat actor activity and help them lock down their infrastructure and reduce their overall attack surface.

While the first solution offers organisations direct access to real-time data from Microsoft’s security signals, to hunt for threats more broadly, Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management gives security teams the ability to discover unknown and unmanaged resources that could be potential entry points for an attack. Vasu Jakkal, corporate V-P, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management at Microsoft, said: “Today, any device connected to the internet is susceptible to vulnerabilities. For organisations, the key to building resilience is understanding the gaps that can lead to these vulnerabilities.”