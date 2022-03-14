Tech Bytes: Lenovo’s future-ready IT infrastructure for midsize firms

German audio-visual brand Blaupunkt has added two new Smart TVs to its portfolio – 40-inch HD ready and the 43 inch FHD TV.

Midsize businesses make up the majority of the worldwide economy and workforce, with 70% projected by IDC to significantly increase their IT spend by 2026. As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, growing businesses must be able to quickly adapt to ever-changing market demands, achieve faster deployment, seamlessly manage resources and reduce security risks. Today, many organisations face limitations in IT staffing, skills and funding, creating barriers to infrastructure transformation.

Towards this, Lenovo has introduced newly customised IT infrastructure solutions for midsize businesses, with a complete series of easy-to-use solutions and services to help them achieve intelligent transformation and grow their business. Lenovo’s new purpose-built cloud and on-prem server-based solutions provide reliable infrastructure and proven expertise that improves workforce productivity and allows businesses to start small, remain competitive and grow, said Sumir Bhatia, president, APAC, Lenovo ISG.

“From affordability and flexibility to global services and a wide partner ecosystem, our solutions will continue to support businesses in India to improve productivity and respond to an ever-evolving business environment.”

Blaupunkt Smart TVs promises audio-visual treat German audio-visual brand Blaupunkt has added two new Smart TVs to its portfolio – 40-inch HD ready and the 43 inch FHD TV. The newly launched products are designed and manufactured by homegrown TV maker SPPL, and are available on Flipkart. The 40 inches HD ready model (Rs 15,999) and 43-inch FHD TV model (Rs 19,999) supports 1GB of RAM, 8GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. These models come with HDR10 to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. There are two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround technologies, providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound. Powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv through the single touch of the remote.