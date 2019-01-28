Tech bytes: Infy’s new innovation hub and digital skills for the future

The Hub will feature Living Labs for the Future of Insurance, the Future of Healthcare and the Future of Manufacturing amongst others.

Infosys opens innovation hub in Hartford

Recently, Infosys inaugurated its Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford, Connecticut. The IT services major also announced that it has hired more than 7,000 American workers in the last 18 months as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of digital innovation for American enterprises. The Hartford Hub will help Infosys work more closely with its clients in the region and will serve as the global Hub for Infosys’ InsurTech and HealthTech efforts. The Hub will feature Living Labs for the Future of Insurance, the Future of Healthcare and the Future of Manufacturing amongst others. The Living Labs bring together expertise in business and technologies such as blockchain, extended reality and cognitive capabilities with techniques like design thinking, agile and devops. “This Hub, along with five other hubs around the country, will help us to seamlessly collaborate with our clients to develop agile, cross-functional digital solutions to today’s most pressing business needs,” said Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao.

Digital skills for the future

As part its ongoing efforts to drive re-skilling initiatives for the industry, IT industry forum Nasscom has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). This collaboration is in line with Nasscom’s FutureSkills Platform, that is targeted at reskilling/ upskilling 4 million people from the IT-ITeS industry, students entering the workforce and employees of other industries/government who need to learn digital skills of the future. The partnership will facilitate the building of an able workforce to support the industry and other stakeholders. The partnership will be directly with the Sector Skills Council (SSC) which is the education and skill development initiative of Nasscom. The SSC works with its industry members and selects academic and skill development institutions to help improve the quality and quantity of the employable workforce available to this industry. The SSC and IIT Madras will work towards building a skills academy and establish a programme with extensive courses and training programmes to facilitate skill building in the institution.