Tech Bytes: Infosys inks avionics deal with Spirit AeroSystems

Infosys has signed a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems (a leading manufacturer of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets), to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programmes, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services. This collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship between the two, during which Infosys has provided innovative design solutions for some of Spirit’s aerostructure programmes. As part of this engagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance.

Jasmeet Singh, executive VP and global head of manufacturing, Infosys, said, “Now more than ever, aerospace and defense organisations need to rapidly reinvent their digital foundation. With our investments in aerostructure engineering and next-gen technologies like AI and cloud, we are confident of delivering compelling value to Spirit and take our collaboration to newer heights.” Infosys collaborates with 7 of the top 10 global aerospace companies and has been recognised as a leading player in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

Raising ethical hackers for good cause

Cybersecurity certification body EC-Council plans to create ethical hackers in India with a new competition-based hacker programme, which requires trainees to “Hack” an organisation as part of their training. The company has announced the release of its flagship Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) version 12 programme, and plans to train up 100,000 new ethical hackers worldwide within 5 years to address the severe shortage of certified ethical hackers globally. The programme will be based on an entirely new learning framework incorporating a novel learn, certify, engage, compete methodology to create a new breed of skilled ethical hackers. “India faces a severe shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals today, putting companies, government agencies, infrastructure, and Indians themselves at a great risk,” said Jay Bavisi, founder and CEO of EC-Council Group. “The Certified Ethical Hacker programme, is the gold standard for ethical hacker training, and the new learning model will help train up our supply of cybersecurity professionals with real skills and experience.” In India, Certified Ethical Hackers are part of the cybersecurity practice of MNCs such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, IBM, PwC and many more. EC-Council has also helped create cybersecurity professionals in organisations such as IAF, Indian Police, EY India and Reliance.