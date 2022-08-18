Tech Bytes: Encouraging women in the chip industry

While the Tech industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing today, the representation of women in the sector is extremely low. “We need women in the tech industry as diversity helps businesses to thrive,” said Lars Reger, executive vice-president and chief technology officer, NXP Semiconductors. NXP India, one of the largest R&D centres for NXP Semiconductors, has introduced the Women In Tech (WIT) programme to offer one-year specialised training to 50 women students currently completing their 2nd semester in BE/B Tech Electronics/ Computer Science in a college in India.

The programme intends to give women students the exposure and opportunities they need to make a difference in the semiconductor space. This will be a hybrid programme encompassing theory, industry-relevant use cases and practical classes on SoC Architecture, Analog Design, Design Architecture, Verilog/System Verilog, Verification & Validation, RISC-V and DFT Basics. The programme will be delivered in collaboration with FutureWiz, a well-known training institute for the VLSI industry in India. There will be a monetary reward of Rs 50,000 per selected student on successful completion of the programme. The last date for registration is September 15, 2022.

Research in India likely to give IoT systems a boost

Researchers from IIT Jodhpur, Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati and IIT Kharagpur have done cutting-edge research in the area of Internet of Things (IoT), developing architectures and algorithms to enhance the efficiencies of data collection and transmission associated with IoT devices and applications. Explaining the relevance of their research, Suchetana Chakraborty, assistant professor, department of computer science and engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, “The IoT is being considered the next Industrial Revolution. We have started connecting everyday objects to the internet via embedded devices; smart homes are already a reality; and with advancements in AI, IoT systems are being used for robots, self-driving cars, etc.”

In IoT systems, data is transmitted between objects and systems through the internet. Such data transmission and management is currently packaged into disjoint ecosystems. The researchers have developed an extreme edge-based data pre-processing framework called CaDGen (Context-aware Data Generation) for efficient data management and forwarding in shared IoT infrastructure.