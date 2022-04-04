Tech Bytes: Better cybersecurity is the need of the hour

Better cybersecurity is the need of the hour

More than 60% of mid-sized Indian organisations surveyed by cybersecurity firm Sophos fell victim to a cyberattack in 2021, even as 40% of the victims learned of the attack after having their data exposed online or by being notified by customers. Worse, 23% of targeted organisations took more than a month to recover from the impact of the attack. The survey involved cybersecurity leaders in Indian companies with between 1,000 and 2,000 employees. Just under one-fifth (19%) of respondents surveyed said they discovered the attack within two weeks, while 22% took three to four weeks to realise they had been targeted. “The survey shows that organisations in India are at significant risk of a cyberattack, including ransomware, which can have a far-reaching impact on customers, reputation and operations,” said Sunil Sharma, MD – sales, Sophos India and Saarc. “In addition, many organisations may be under-prepared to detect and respond to an attack. While it was encouraging to find that 80% of the cybersecurity leaders believe that threat hunting is an effective approach for strengthening their cybersecurity defences, the findings suggest that some organisations may need support in putting that into practice,” he said.

Tech offers new prospect of bone regeneration

IIT Kanpur Recently transferred a bone regeneration technology to a Hyderabad-based startup, Ortho Regenics, that would act as a carrier for bioactive molecules to help in bone regeneration. Titled “Nano-Hydroxyapatite based porous polymer composite scaffolds for bioactive molecule delivery in musculoskeletal regeneration,” it has been developed by Ashok Kumar and Arun Kumar Teotia from the department of biological sciences and bioengineering. The invention can act as a carrier for bone active biomolecules, delivering them directly at the implant site. Although there are several existing remedies for bone regeneration, they usually pose a risk of infection and immune-related complications. This technology provides a collagen-nano-hydroxyapatite composite macroporous gel, which is a potential approach for reconstruction of irregular bone defects and dental applications as well.