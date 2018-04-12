Tech boost: Unlocking the benefits of digital tech

Sumeet Walia, executive VP & head, sales, India & APAC, Tata Communications (extreme left) with Shobana Kamineni (third from left), president, CII and Suresh Prabhu, (third from right) minister of commerce & industry and civil aviation.

As the pace of digital transformation picks up, businesses are beginning to invest in new technologies and are retooling their existing workforce on these new skill-sets. However, are businesses in India—especially small and medium enterprises—truly empowered to transition into this digital world? Towards this, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Tata Communications have decided to join hands for helping firms across the country on their digital journey.

Tata Communications, a leading digital infrastructure provider, has been selected as the principal partner by the CII to help companies in India unlock the true benefits of digital technologies. Adoption of digital technologies is not an option but a necessity for Indian corporates, said Sumeet Walia, executive vice president & head—sales, India & APAC, Tata Communications. “The newly formed CII-Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation will act as a catalyst to accelerate digital change for the nation by bringing the industry together to spur adoption of mobile, cloud, Internet of Everything and champion the cultivation of new talent that will drive innovation forward.”

According to Walia, India’s digital infrastructure is coming to life through a combination of policy-making and technological innovation. The advent of Industry 4.0 has brought a greater emphasis on digital financial transactions, GST, need for enhanced cyber security, etc; further amplifying the need for digital transformation by Indian businesses for survival in a highly competitive global market.

India’s technology industry is valued around $150 billion, while the Digital India plan is predicted to boost GDP by upto $1 trillion by 2025. “The CII—Tata Communications Centre for Digital Transformation is a collaborative industry initiative that will provide a clear vision to support digital disruption,” said Walia. “The Centre aims to be the expert agency in guiding organisations and enabling organisations by assisting to build systems of intelligence by bringing in more personal computing, helping them adopt the intelligent cloud and reinvent their productivity and business processes.”

India’s GDP growth has been supported by initiatives such as ‘Make in India’, which has brought about a boom in Indian manufacturing. The Internet of Things (IoT) has played a significant role in this growth, with the fields of analytics, data science, and big data estimated to generate $2 billion annually in revenues, growing at a CAGR of 23.8%. As the principal partner to the CII, Tata Communications will bring expertise in providing customers and partners with world-class digital infrastructure and services. As Walia said, cloud is now the default deployment model for any new enterprise application. “Tata Communications’ IZO offers a robust, one-stop cloud enablement platform, enabling the scale and speed businesses need in order to transform.”