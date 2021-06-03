TCS targets net-zero emissions by 2030

With over 97 per cent of employees working from home throughout the year, resource consumption, emissions and wastes were significantly lower for TCS. (File Photo)

India’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said it plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 70 per cent by 2025 (over 2016 base year), and achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. The company has set forth this new carbon reduction goal after having achieved the previous target of reducing its specific carbon footprint by half by 2020 (versus baseline year FY2008), ahead of schedule, TCS said in a statement.

In FY21, TCS’ specific carbon footprint across Scope 1 and Scope 2 was lower by 61.6 per cent compared to baseline year FY2008. Scope 1 refers to direct emissions, while Scope 2 stands for indirect emissions from utilities. “At the core of TCS’ strategy to reduce its carbon footprint is improved energy efficiency through the addition of more green buildings to the company’s real estate portfolio, reduction of IT system power usage, and the use of TCS Clever Energy, which leverages IoT, machine learning and AI to optimise energy consumption across campuses,” the statement said.

TCS’ Vision 25×25 is a strategic lever that delinks TCS’ business growth from campus expansion and brings down emissions related to employee commutes and business travel. Other elements of its net-zero aspiration include greater use of renewable sources of energy and carbon removal offsets, it said. “Our net-zero goal underlines our renewed commitment to environmental stewardship. To curb emissions and limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, all organisations will have to reimagine existing business models and aim for sustainable growth,” TCS COO and Executive Director N G Subramaniam said.

TCS is in a unique position to combine its purpose-driven world view with digital innovation to not only drive its own sustainability but also partner with customers, civil society and governments to lead and shape solutions for a sustainable future, he added. With over 97 per cent of employees working from home throughout the year, resource consumption, emissions and wastes were significantly lower for TCS.

During FY21, the company’s absolute energy consumption came down by 46.6 per cent over the prior year, and absolute carbon footprint (Scope 1 + Scope 2) by 48.8 per cent. TCS said it will also continue its efforts in water conservation and waste management through reduction and recycling initiatives, and that all its campuses ensure zero biodegradable waste to landfill and zero water discharge. It has also eliminated the use of single-use plastics across campuses and ensured the recycling of all recyclable plastic waste, the IT major added.