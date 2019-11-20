TCS, Qualcomm launch innovation hub in Hyderabad to build AI, IoT, 5G solutions

The hub will utilise TCS’ expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies’ depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases, TCS said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced the launch in Hyderabad of an innovation hub which will be used — with support from Qualcomm Technologies — to build domain-specific solutions that utilise the combinatorial power of AI, IoT and 5G technologies. The hub will utilise TCS’ expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies’ depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases, TCS said in a statement. It will explore the possibilities opened up by 5G in different industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, retail and utilities.

“Solutions developed at the hub will help customers embrace new business models, offer differentiated products and value-added services, deliver sophisticated customer experiences, and generate new revenue streams,” the statement said.

Also read| WhatsApp alert! CERT-In warns users against vulnerability; issues advisory



“The convergence of 5G, AI and edge computing will open unprecedented opportunities for value creation in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other industries,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. “The new Innovation Hub brings together TCS’ and Qualcomm Technologies’ world-class technology expertise to unlock the potential of transformational solutions in this emerging space to help global enterprises explore the art of the possible and accelerate their Business 4.0 journeys,” he said.