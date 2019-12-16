TCS launches kit for enterprises to quickly build, deploy blockchain applications

Its web-based integrated development environment helps programmers seamlessly design, compile, package, and deploy business code on their preferred blockchain platform, the company said.

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced the launch of its Quartz DevKit, an intuitive kit for enterprises to quickly build and deploy blockchain applications on any popular blockchain platform. The DevKit abstracts out the complexity of the underlying blockchain technology and provides a low code approach to build and deploy blockchain applications on any preferred blockchain platform while allowing for platform-specific code to be written as an extension over the pre-built templates, TCS said in a statement.

“Using its pre-built components for platform setup, administration and deployment, platform security authentication, encryption, and node as well as identity and user management, programmers can write smart contracts 40 per cent faster”, it claimed.

Its web-based integrated development environment helps programmers seamlessly design, compile, package, and deploy business code on their preferred blockchain platform, the company said. Additionally, the DevKits integrated code quality analyser ensures that the smart contracts incorporate best-in-class coding practices, it was stated.