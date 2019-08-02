TCL launches AI-powered P8 4K Android TV series in India starting at Rs 27,990

TCL on Friday announced the launch of its new television range that touts AI to provide the “next generation” 4K viewing experience. Called the TCL P8 Series, the range runs Android TV (based on Pie) to offer a wide range of apps via Play store, keeping in line with the rival products that have been recently launched in India.

The P8 Series comes close on the heels of Sony Bravia A9G TV series that is aimed at premium customers who have increasingly been investing more into the home entertainment segment. TCL is a big name globally but it’s taking baby steps in India to gradually enter the game that has seen stalwarts such as Sony, Samsung, and LG in the Indian market.

The TCL P8 series comprises P8 Supreme 65-inch/55-inch models, P8 Elite 65-inch/55-inch/50-inch/43-inch models, P8 Elite 50-inch model, and finally the P8 65-inch/55-inch/43-inch models.

The top-end P8 Supreme 65-inch model is priced at Rs 64,990, its 55-inch model is priced at Rs 44,990. The P8 Elite 65-inch costs Rs 59,990, its 55-inch model costs Rs 41,990, its 50-inch model costs Rs 33,990, and finally, the 43-inch model costs Rs 29,990. Lastly, the P8 65-inch costs Rs 57,990, 55-inch is priced at Rs 39,990, and the 43-inch will be available at Rs 27,990.

Besides, TCL is also doling out some benefits to the brand’s fans, who “have supported TCL from its very inception in India”.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Manager – India Business, TCL, shed light on how TCL has evolved to become a brand that is at number 2 in the US, and slowly making its space in other countries. TCL currently stands at the fifth position in India’s television market.

TCL claims it is the first TV brand to have launched Android 9 Pie-based television ecosystem in India. These models are Google-certified, which means verified apps can be downloaded from Play store, however, you can sideload apps from external source.

The TCL P8 Series comes integrated with an AI chip that can transform the TV into a ‘control centre’ for smart homes. This essentially means that the TV can take voice commands, without even needing a remote control, to manage smart home devices, such as smart bulbs, smart plugs. But, for times when it is hard to make the voice assistants understand your commands, you can use the voice button on remote control.

Not just that, TCL is touting that its AI-powered P8 Series will eliminate the need of having a voice assistant device in your home (Google Home or Amazon Echo speakers). Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are integrated well into the TVs, Mikkilineni said at a New Delhi event.

The TVs come with ‘AI Voice Interaction’ with far-field voice reception tech and ‘AI Picture Engine’ to modulate the viewing experience with voice commands. The series is powered by quad-core CPU and triple-core GPU (both unspecified), 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It has the standard connectivity options such as USB ports, HDMI ports, and 3.5mm jack, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.