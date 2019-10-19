TCL launches 8-inch P8M 4K Android TV in India at Rs 1,99,999

The TCL smart TV comes with a ‘Micro Dimming Pro’ feature which should offer better black levels and contrast when watching dark scenes

TCL has launched a new 85-inch P8M TV just ahead of the festive season of Diwali at its brand stores across India. The Android-based smart TV will be available at a retail price of Rs 1,99,000 in India. The Chinese consumer electronics firm is also offering special ‘festive pricing’ for other TV models in the P8 series along with an extended 3-year warranty offer during the festive season.

The 85-inch P8M TV – the latest member of TCL’s flagship P8 series – features 4K UHD panel with 3840×2160 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness level and a 60Hz refresh rate. The TCL P8M sports a metal front railing with narrow bezels that gives it a premium look. It has a total of four speakers (2x 10W and 1x 5W) and supports Dolby audio and DTS decoding. The 85P8M runs Android TV 9 Pie and features an MT58CX-AU processor, paired to 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The device lets you access the Google Play Store, so you have access to apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, etc.

Further, users can access the expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with industry leaders like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, JioCinema, Eros Now, Zee5, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and many more, the company said in a statement.

The TCL smart TV comes with a ‘Micro Dimming Pro’ feature which should offer better black levels and contrast when watching dark scenes. The panel also supports HDR10 decoding.

Also Read | OnePlus TVs now available across all Reliance Digital Stores, Jio Stores in India

This festive season TCL is offering the 43-inch 43P8B model for Rs 24,990 while users can grab the 50-inch 50P8E at Rs 29,990, and the 55-inch 55P8 will be priced at Rs 31,990. TCL’s flagship 65-inch 65P8 will be sold at Rs 49,990, and the 65-inch 65P8E model will be listed at Rs 51,990.

TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen said, “As the seasonal festive cheer spread across India, we are delighted to participate in the festive frenzy and spread the cheer by introducing exhilarating offers and discounts for our users. India as a market is of utmost importance to us and we are determined to leave no stone unturned in making the lives of our users smarter with innovative and easy-to-afford technology.”