TCCCPR’s strict implementation will rein in phishing SMSes, calls to fin services users: Paytm

Phishing is a cybercrime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of an organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords. (File image)

Digital payments major Paytm on Wednesday said strict and proper implementation of TCCCPR rules will ensure that unauthorised telemarketers are not able to send phishing SMSes and calls to digital financial services users.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the Delhi High Court directing Trai on Wednesday to ensure “complete and strict” implementation of the regulation issued by the telecom regulator in 2018 for curbing unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

The high court has also directed telecom service providers (TSPs), which included state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, to ensure that they strictly comply with the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018 issued by Trai.

Also Read | Google removed about 100 personal loan apps violating user safety between Dec 2020-Jan 2021: Dhotre

With these directions, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of a plea by One97 Communications Ltd, which runs online payment platform Paytm, alleging that telecom operators are not blocking “phishing” activities over various mobile networks.

“Today’s decision by the Honourable court will go a long way in safeguarding millions of Indians in the country who make digital payments and other online transactions.

“We strongly believe that all of us including regulator, government and access providers have to come together to fight the menace of fraudulent calls and SMSs in the country,” Paytm Payments Bank CEO and Managing Director Satish Kumar Gupta said.

He added that the company is sanguine that telcos will abide by the court’s order in true spirit.

“The strict and proper implementation of TCCCPR will ensure access of bulk SMS capacity to only registered telemarketers (RTMs) and no unauthorised telemarketer or principal entities will be able to send any phishing SMSes and calls to users of digital financial services,” he said.

Gupta added that it is important to further reinforce the trust of citizens in digital transactions and help in building a truly digital and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Phishing is a cybercrime where people are contacted by e-mail, phone calls or text messages by someone posing as a legitimate representative of an organisation to lure them to part with their sensitive data, including banking and credit card details and passwords.

Paytm, in its plea filed through advocate Karuna Nandy, had claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by the phishing activities over the mobile networks. And, the failure of the telecom companies to prevent the same has “caused financial and reputational loss” to it for which it had also sought damages of Rs 100 crore from them, it had claimed.

Paytm had contended that the telecom majors are violating their obligations under the TCCCPR 2018.