Tata Sky comes up with new broadband offer to take on Jio – Know the plans here

In a bid to take on Reliance Jio, Tata Sky is set to offer free additional months of usage to its users. However, the offer will be valid only if the customers opt for the annual payment plans. Tata Sky’s latest offer is available only in a few select cities while the extra validity is available on unlimited plans. Apart from this, some other cities will also get extra validity on fixed data plans.

This comes days after Jio announced ambitious plans with tariffs for its wireline broadband. The commercial launch of Jio Fiber will start from September 5, 2019, and will be completed in a phased manner.

According to Tata Sky Broadband’s webpage, the customers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune will enjoy three months of extra usage if they choose for one year plan for either unlimited or fixed data. The users of Hyderabad will get the benefit of six months to enjoy free extra usage when opting for unlimited plans for 12 months.

The subscribers of Jodhpur will get free additional usage of 12 months on the 18-month plans. Tata Sky’s Jodhpur plan is being considered to be the best in comparison to any other city as the above-mentioned offer is not available to other cities.

This year in May, the company had announced expansion of its plans to other cities such as Lucknow, Navi Mumbai and Surat. At present, Tata Sky is offering its services in 21 cities across the country. Its unlimited plan comes with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). However, after the exhaust of the internet data, the speed will come down to 1Mbps.

The broadband service is also providing data rollover offer for its customers. Under this support, a user can use the remaining high- speed data allowance from the previous month. Tata Sky Broadband had launched the new unlimited data plans with free router and installation in select cities in June this year. The price and data speed of the broadband service vary from place to place.