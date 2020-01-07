Tata Sky Binge+ android TV set-top box launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

The Tata Sky Binge+ android TV set-top box also comes with a new remote control that has a built-in microphone, which allows users to give voice commands.

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box has been launched in India. The new set-top box launched by Tata Sky runs on Android TV OS. The Android 9 Pie will allow users to enjoy TV as well as the best shows available on OTT platforms like Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5 and many more. The Tata Sky Binge+ android TV set-top box will be available for a price of Rs 5,999 for new subscribers according to the website. The Tata Sky Binge+ android TV set-top box also comes with a new remote control that has a built-in microphone, which allows users to give voice commands.

The set-top box also offers more than 5,000 apps from Google PlayStore. The Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box comes with 2GB RAM and also gives 8GB internal storage. The built-in Chromecast allows you to mirror whatever you are watching on your smartphone to your TV. Tata Sky Binge+ subscribers can also listen to music by using apps like Spotify. The purchase of the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box is bundled with three months of Amazon Prime free subscription along with a Tata Sky on-demand library which has thousands of TV shows and movies.

The Tata Sky Binge+ android TV set-top box also gives users a 30-day free trial as well. However, after the free trial is over, subscribers will have to pay a monthly charge of Rs 249 per month. Tata Sky’s new set-top box will be competing with Airtel’s Xstream box and SMRT HUB by DishTV. Airtel’s Xstream box price has dropped from Rs 3,999 and now is available for Rs 2,249. The Dish SMRT Hub set-top box is priced at Rs 2,499. When compared to its competitors the Tata Sky Binge+ android TV set-top box’s pricing is on the higher side which could be a problem for them.