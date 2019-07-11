Tata Sky Binge: A new dimension to TV viewing, stream content from Hotstar, Eros Now and more

Company officials inform that users can carry and access the Tata Sky Binge-enabled device with them anywhere and plug on to any TV, while the activated set-top-box sits at home.

In recent times, I have come across many families who have or are in the process of getting rid of cable and satellite TV connections from their homes. The primary objective is that parents want to have a control on the content that their little ones are exposed to; there is lack of quality content too. In addition, there is an an emerging trend that people want to only pay for the content that they want to watch, instead of paying for an entire bouquet of channels and never ever even browsing through them, leave aside watching them in detail. The growing popularity of Amazon Fire TV Stick among Indian households (especially in the metros) adds credence to the viewing trends mentioned above.

India’s widely popular direct-to-home (DTH) service provider, Tata Sky, has introduced a new service for its subscribers that promises to make content consumption even more exciting. Called Tata Sky Binge, this is basically a platform that brings premium digital content from multiple apps on to your TV.

Powered by Amazon Fire TV Stick—Tata edition, this is a offering that will allow subscribers to stream web-based content from across a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee.

As such, Tata Sky Binge will offer easy access to streaming video content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama via single subscription package. Available exclusively on Amazon Fire TV Stick—Tata Sky edition, Tata Sky Binge is available to all Tata Sky subscribers at just Rs 249 a month. The best part, you need not pay for the cost of the hardware (Amazon Fire TV Stick).

I have been using Tata Sky Binge for over a fortnight now and trust me, it is a fairly simple and hassle-free affair to get it operational. Simply plug-in the Amazon Fire TV Stick (with voice remote) onto any TV with a USB port and Wi-Fi enabled. The service (Tata Sky Binge) is linked to the Tata Sky subscriber ID, hence it will allow access to content through the Amazon Fire TV Stick only once the validation is confirmed. Like I said earlier, subscribers can then get videos streamed on TV with the Tata Sky Binge app through a single monthly subscription package.

Company officials inform that users can carry and access the Tata Sky Binge-enabled device with them anywhere and plug on to any TV, while the activated set-top-box sits at home. Tata Sky Binge provides seamless playback of premium content of Binge and partner apps without having to switch between multiple apps. Herein lies the key difference; if you are a Amazon Fire TV Stick user, you are aware that you need to have individual subscriptions for each app, say a Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. In the case of Tata Sky Binge, a user gets access to four apps—Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama – on a single platform. Plus, there are over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library, along with content of over 100,000 hours from the partner apps available to subscribers at a nominal rental of `249 a month.

In addition, subscribers can access a host of digital content that includes Bollywood, Hollywood, regional cinema, finest of English and Hindi TV series and kids content through Tata Sky Binge across multiple apps. New subscribers will get three months of Amazon Prime access at no additional cost.

In summary, Tata Sky Binge is a unique offering that allows subscribers to stream digital content from across a diverse mix of apps. The content on offer is unique and pretty engaging. Interested subscribers can call on 84609 84609 for getting a subscription.