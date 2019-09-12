Tata Power becomes first power utility to launch customer services on Microsoft Kaizala

Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India

In an effort to strengthen its ‘customer first’ philosophy, Tata Power has co-created and launched a unique mobile based service with Microsoft for its customers in Mumbai. The integrated power utility company recently deployed Microsoft Kaizala, a chat-based communication and data management tool offering transparent and quality-oriented services to its customers of Mumbai.

Microsoft Kaizala is a “Made for India” mobile solution aimed at bridging the gap between employees, extended workforce and customers. The tool will enable Tata Power to seamlessly connect and coordinate work with the entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. Consumers will be able to have an easy access to Microsoft Kaizala and will be able to pay electricity bills from their smartphone. They will also receive notifications and alerts related to meter reading, discounts, due/ overdue dates and disconnection updates.

Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India said, “Microsoft Kaizala was designed to help organisations engage with large ecosystems of customers, partners, and mobile workforces. It makes communications across these networks more natural through chat, video, and voice interfaces. It makes tasks simpler through easy-to-use apps. And it does this securely. We believe that Tata Power’s innovation combined with the platform that Kaizala provides will create great new experiences for Tata Power’s customers.”

Tata Power will continue to roll out other communication modules enabling users to view and download electricity bills of any month or year on demand using this new Kaizala app. They will also be able to view and download their payment & account statements. Single window for seeking information or raising concerns or sharing feedback to Tata Power along with many other features will be made available to users soon. Tata Power users can download Microsoft Kaizala for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and login using their registered mobile number.