Tata Play Binge becomes standalone OTT service; takes on Netflix, Prime Video at a starting price of Rs 59

Starting today Tata Play’s OTT aggregator app Tata Play Binge will be available to all smartphone users including even those who aren’t DTH subscribers. Tata Play Binge is the company’s OTT content aggregator that offers content from 17 streaming apps, along with Gaming, on one screen.

Aiming to take on other popular streaming apps like Amazon and Netflix that start at Rs 179 and Rs 149 respectively, Tata Play has introduced plans for Play Binge starting at Rs 59 per month. With these plans, subscribers will get access to premium content across popular national, international and regional apps as per subscribed plans. The company informs that the OTT platform will soon host 25 apps with eight more apps confirmed to get added in the coming months.

The Tata Play Binge offers content from 12 languages from popular OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, SonyLIV, MX Player, hoichoi, Namma flix, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Sun NXT, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, EPICON, DocuBay & Curiosity Stream. Upcoming integrations include Apple TV+, Lionsgate Play, Travelxp, Shorts TV, Reeldrama, Manorama Max, Tarang Plus, Koode and more. Netflix Combo plans are also available for Tata Play DTH subscribers, and Amazon Prime Video can be accessed with an add-on subscription on Binge.

“Content from across 17 OTT providers + Gaming is available today to all subscribers, accessible through a unified interface at a single subscription package starting at INR59 a month. Tata Play Binge makes entertainment easy for consumers while increasing the subscription footprint for our OTT partners,” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Play. He further added,

Tata Play Binge follows a freemium model, wherein anyone can install the Binge app and view and browse free content across partner OTT apps. To watch content behind the paywalls, they can choose subscription plans starting from Rs 59 per month. A single subscription will allow simultaneous viewing on more than 2 devices. With features like ‘Universal Search’, ‘Language Preference’ and ‘Create Your Own Binge List’, subscribers can create a personalised experience for themselves.

ALSO READ | Tata Play ordered to return Rs 450 crore profiteered amount with interest