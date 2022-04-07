Tata group steals a march on super app: Tata Neu’s journey begins today ahead of Indian rivals

Tata group will launch its super app – Tata Neu – along with a slew of loyalty programmes on Thursday, making it the first Indian company to launch a mobile application to access the services of all group firms at one place.

“Hi new user, we can’t wait to reward you. Start your shopping journey with us on April 7,” a post on Tata Digital website reads.

The move gains importance as other business conglomerates such as Adani Group and Reliance Industries are also working on super apps.

The app has already been downloaded more than 500,000 times on Google Play Store on Wednesday. Following the launch, the much-awaited app can now be accessed by the general public.

Tata Neu is a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before. Designed to be a super-app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily grocery, electronics, finance solutions, flights, holidays and more, it added.

All the consumer-facing services of the Tata group can be accessed through the app. These include the services of the group’s brands such as Taj Hotels, Croma, BigBasket, Tata Play, Westside and Qmin (online food delivery service launched by the Taj group of hotels during the pandemic) among others.

Users can also buy tickets for the group’s airline services (AirAsia India, Vistara and Air India). The app would also enable users to foot bills for services such as internet, direct-to-home TV services, electricity and secure loans among others.

However, according to sources, services of Starbucks, Titan, Tanishq and Cliq are yet to be added on the app.

“This would be also added at a later stage,” another source said.

In September 2021, Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran had provided a sneak peek of Tata Neu to the group’s top management and later offered it to the 154-year-old Tata Group’s more than 800,000 employees.

“One app to unite them all. Introducing an App of epic stature – with more rewards, more brands, more benefits – now you know why we call it a Super-App! Now open for Tata Group employees,” the group had said in a tweet in November 2021.

Teaser advertisements of the app are being aired during this Indian Premier League (IPL) season, for which the Tata group is the title sponsor. This IPL cricketing season also witnessed Tata Digital debuting as an advertiser.

Tata Neu is a super app that houses many other apps and provides multiple services across brands, thus eliminating the need for downloading numerous apps on the phone. Further, it offers loyalty programmes across brands and products that enable customers to earn points and redeem them later.

Customers can earn rewards in the form of Neucoins, a proprietary digital coin with one coin equivalent to `1, when they are redeemed against other purchases. At present, a customer uses a minimum of five apps (movies, travel, groceries, online food ordering and fashion among others), which would be replaced by the super app.