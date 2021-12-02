TARBULL MUSICMATE 550: A Bluetooth neckband with preloaded music

The MusicMate looks attractive and is apt for the new-age consumer.

Lifestyle electronics brand Tarbull believes that consumers deserve much more than what they are getting right now. Hence, going by its brand ethos of “Made of More” it aims to disrupt the market by launching products that are unique and stand out from the rest of the crowd. Take for instance, its MusicMate 550, said to be the world’s first Bluetooth neckband with 1001 preloaded songs. The pre-loaded songs are powered by the super hit repertoire of Sony Music. That means no annoying ads, no music subscriptions, no notifications, no internet required. The newly launched customer-centric brand firmly believes that the audio market is very cluttered and hence it is ripe for disruptive innovation.

Priced at Rs 1,899, MusicMate 500 is an ideal pick for all music lovers and the perfect companion for their work, workouts, music and travels. It comes paced with a monstrous 35-hour battery, ultra-fast charging that delivers 10-hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charging, 3D immersive audio, vibration alert for incoming calls, etc.

The MusicMate looks attractive and is apt for the new-age consumer. It comes in two variants with 1001 and 501 pre-loaded songs respectively. Each playlist is handpicked and curated by Sony Music India experts based on billions of data points around consumer preferences. Each playlist allows access to the most iconic songs produced by legendary artists across retro and contemporary eras of music. The expansive genres have something for everyone and every mood— spanning romantic hits, soulful memories, party hits, ghazals and sufi and spiritual songs. Consumers can perform all functions possible of a Bluetooth neckband while enjoying the in-built music.

Once you start using this innovative accessory, you get to experience high fidelity immersive 3D audio with balanced and bass booster modes that lets you crank up the sound to your liking. Bluetooth 5.0 coupled with ergonomic design, featherlight weight, voice assistance, IPX5 water resistance and magnetic earbuds deliver absolute comfort.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,899