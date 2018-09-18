Tambo Mobiles announces its official launch with new Superphones, Powerphones in India – Check prices, specs and other details

Tambo Mobiles has launched new smartphones and feature phones

Tambo Mobiles on Tuesday officially announced its brand as a new smartphone company that will be centred in southern India starting with the state of Karnataka. To mark the launch of its brand, Tambo Mobile has come out with its flagship smartphone, TA-3 that features an Infinity Display, fingerprint sensor, and face recognition. Alongside, the company has introduced seven new feature phones under the name. The features phones tout support for 22 Indian languages, along with 60-day battery standby.

The Tambo TA-3 is the first smartphone that is pitted against the entry-level smartphones available in the market. It will be available at Rs 4,995 in India in Jet Black, Champagne, and Metallic Blue colours. The company is placing the smartphones under a category called Superphones while the feature phones will be available under Powerphones. The price range set for both Powerphones and Superphones models is Rs 600 to Rs 7,000. The availability of all the freshly-announced handsets will be limited to the retail outlets across Karnataka.

On the purchase of the Tambo Mobiles handsets, the company is offering a service warranty with 200 days replacement. The company has not detailed how this will work. Along with it, the customers also get a one-time free screen replacement within the first 365 days. The company is aiming to open over 600 service centre outlets by the end of financial year 2018-19.

Tambo Mobiles’ TA-3 has a 4.95-inch ‘Infinity Display’ with a “full view design”. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor coupled with 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded further up to 64GB. For the photography, the smartphone sports 5-megapixel cameras each on both the front and rear sides. Both the cameras are equipped with LED flash. The camera app is loaded with features such as face beauty, burst mode, panorama mode, and stickers.

The Tambo Powerphones come with a dedicated music key, support for 22 languages for “a diverse segment of people”, along with a standby time of 60 days. “We are delighted to launch Tambo in the South Indian handset market and aim to make mobility accessible and affordable for everyone. We understand our target audience and have kept them in mind while developing phones that are superior in quality, design and engineering. Tambo Superphones and Powerphones have the latest features specifically designed to provide a seamless experience. We strive to provide advanced products at an affordable price that is high on innovative specs and can be easily used by one and all,” said Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo in a company release.