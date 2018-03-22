Taking chatbots mainstream

Haptik’s end-to-end development solutions include ideation, design, development and maintenance.

Homegrown tech start-up Haptik and cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) are joining hands to offer advanced chatbot solutions to customers in India. The partnership will enable companies to leverage these conversational bots to automate some of their most critical processes across customer support, lead generation and sales funnel management. Chatbots allow for highly engaging, conversational experiences, through voice and text that can be customised and used on mobile devices, web browsers, and on popular chat platforms such as Facebook Messenger, or Slack.

With the advent of deep learning technologies such as text-to-speech, automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, chatbots that simulate human conversation and dialogue can now be found in call centres and customer service workflows, as well as personal assistants. As a leading AI-based bot platform, Haptik will create these solutions on the AWS AI infrastructure. These new bots are designed to provide customers with tools and services, including chat level bot analytics, bot builder, and agent chat interface.

The extended collaboration aims to enable seamless integration between Haptik’s chatbots and AWS’s advanced AI service portfolio, and to provide omni-channel support to customers. For its core technology platform, Haptik utilises AWS tools and resources, including Elastic Cloud Compute, RDS for data storage, CloudFront for scalability, Kinesis for data lake and Amazon Polly, a text-to-speech service that uses advanced deep learning technologies to synthesise speech that sounds like a human voice.

Aakrit Vaish, founder and CEO, Haptik said, “In cooperation with AWS, Haptik aims to rapidly expand in the Indian chatbot AI market. AWS has invested deeply in AI for more than 20 years, and given we already work with many of their services, it was a natural next step for us to come together to offer an end-to-end solution.”

