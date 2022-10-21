Take note: Someone at Google trolled Apple on Twitter, using an iPhone

There’s always one or two instances of companies pulling leg of each other’s and in one such instant, when Google tried taking a dig at Apple CEO on Twitter, that too from Google Pixel’s official handle. Google’s attempt to troll backfired and California’s tech giant was called out for tweeting from iPhone.

Google definitely did not use a Pixel phone to post the tweet, as anyone would expect it to: it’s their flagship product and has also been recently launched, so at least for now – everyone would expect Google to flaunt the new Pixel? When Google tried to take a jibe at Apple CEO Tim Cook, the bullet backfired as Netizens saw the “Twitter for iPhone” mark.

Google realised the mistake and deleted it in a jiffy but some users were quick to take a screenshot.

The backstory to this starts with Cook sharing a video teaser on Twitter hinting at Apple’s new product launches. “The possibilities are endless,” followed by the hashtag Take Note. Google saw it as an opportunity to reply to rival tech giant’s CEO and Google tweet from Pixel’s official handle. Google writes, “Hmmmm Okay, I See You, #TakeNote. #TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better.” As the mentioned Take Note hashtag in the Cook’s caption is not exclusive to Apple, it has been used by Utah Jazz NBA team on Twitter.

In fact, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith chastised Apple CEO for utilising the team’s hashtag for the company’s recent product launches, including the iPad.