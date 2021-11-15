TAGG Verve Neo Smartwatch: Reliable health stats on your wrist

The Verve Neo smartwatch weighs mere 21g, it comes with a 1.69-inch ultra-wide IPS-LCD large display with 500 nits and designed with chamfered edges.

Smartwatches are quickly replacing wristwatches, primarily for their health and fitness tracking features that the conventional wrist wear does not have. It’s a big market out there and there are plenty of players with numerous offerings. TAGG, a leading homegrown tech-driven lifestyle electronics brand, has been on an aggressive smartwatch launch spree. Recently, it has introduced its fourth Verve series of smartwatch, the TAGG Verve Neo, a lightweight wrist wear with a big display, available on Amazon India at just Rs 1,899. It is available in three dial colours—Black, Blue, and RoseGold with 16-plus variants of straps.

The Verve Neo smartwatch weighs mere 21g, it comes with a 1.69-inch ultra-wide IPS-LCD large display with 500 nits and designed with chamfered edges. The wearable is intended for those who want dazzling looks alongside useful features for health and fitness. Here, the Verve Neo comes with 16 sports modes. It’s light and sporty with IP68 water resistance, fashionable yet affordable.

TAGG Verve Neo provides a complete healthcare solution with a heart rate sensor that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day and tracks your sleeping hours too. It also has SpO2 measurement as well that measures blood oxygen saturation; there’s also an additional feature of female health-tracking with an overhauled interface (Menstrual Cycle Tracker).

The watch features an overhauled user interface with notification panel that offers more options than your usual smartwatch along with 100-plus watch faces to personalise your viewing experience. Interestingly, the Verve Neo has a remote camera and music player for ease of access. There’s a dedicated app (available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store) to enhance your experience with in-app GPS and 100-plus watch faces. Most important, the watch has SMS and call alerts that can help you take just the important calls, weather forecast, a timer, a stopwatch to keep a track of your activities.

Overall, the Verve Neo smartwatch has plenty of features to improve your lifestyle. The best part: it’s pretty accurate in tracking your health stats.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,899