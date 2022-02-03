TAGG Verve Active: The right device for your needs

A large 1.7-inches screen and a top array of health features make the Verve Active a great value-for-money wrist-wear

TAGG, a fast-growing tech-driven lifestyle electronics brand, has been on an aggressive smartwatch launch spree. Recently, the company introduced its latest offering from the Verve series, TAGG Verve Active. The smartwatch comes with a fairly large 1.7-inches screen, 24 Sports Modes and Body Temperature Sensor at an extremely affordable price of Rs 1,899.

TAGG co-founder Rohit Dhingra said, “The company is known for its promising products with superlative features at an affordable price range. TAGG launched its third smartwatch Verve Neo, last November, and within a month, it became one of the best-selling smartwatches on Amazon India. The Verve Active is as affordable as its predecessor, with an improved sensor and distinctive features.”

Apart from being a fitness tracker, it comes with an improved sensor; the Verve Active timepiece provides a complete healthcare solution with an updated Heart Rate Sensor that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day. It also has an improved SpO2 measurement that measures blood oxygen saturation. Additionally, the watch offers an accurate temperature sensor.

Keeping women’s health in mind, TAGG Verve Active tracks menstrual cycles so one can concentrate on other important tasks and give their worries to the smartwatch tracker. With 24 versatile sports mode options, 35 days standby time, and a Realtek8752x chipset processor, TAGG Verve Active comes with a dedicated app to enhance your experience with in-app GPS and 100+ Watchface. It weighs just 38g, is IP68 waterproof, and comes with 2.5D Full-screen touch. In addition to this, TAGG Verve Active has SMS and Call Alerts, QQ WeChat, Facebook, Line, WhatsApp, and other reminders that can help you take just the important calls, weather forecasts, a timer and a stopwatch to keep a track of your activities. The watch comes with a 12-month warranty.

In real-time usage, the fitness and sport tracking is pretty accurate. Frankly, if you’re looking for a good performing watch with plenty of health features, you won’t be disappointed.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,899