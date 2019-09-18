Tackling cyber-attacks on industries, the Honeywell way

According to Spear, securing plants from cyber attacks demands a holistic approach.

As cyber attacks on businesses continue to grow and tend to outsmart the security structures put in place, there is an increased demand for more innovative solutions to ward off potential threats to firms’ critical infrastructure from such depredations. India, as one of the fast-growing major economies, is emerging as a key market for firms providing state-of-the-art and customised solutions to the sticky issue of non-existent/inadequate cybersecurity solutions at the disposal of utility and industrial companies.

A string of firms has identified this market and among them is Honeywell International Inc, the American multinational conglomerate that straddles a variety of sectors, ranging from commercial and consumer products to engineering services and aerospace systems. Having invested in creating nine cybersecurity Centres of Excellence globally, the firm is well-equipped to design proprietary cybersecurity R&D as well in testing & certification and training & collaboration. “While there are a raft of technologies and best practices in the industry to address cybersecurity issues, company executives and boards are struggling with more immediate and personal challenges in this segment. There are questions pertaining to (lack of) adequate knowledge industrial cybersecurity risks, measurement of these risks and investments in people, processes and technology,” says Mike Spear, director-global cybersecurity operations (industrial) at Honeywell.

He adds that India continued to be a “high-impact region” for Honeywell, in its effort to further strengthen its position as the leader in IIOT or Industrial Internet of Things. “Most of the companies have their staff as process engineers, chemical engineers, and the OT department at the enterprise or the business side. However, they don’t have a department for cyber security,” Spear points out.

According to Spear, securing plants from cyber attacks demands a holistic approach. He believes it would be better if organisations incorporate external support to assess their cybersecurity maturity level. Honeywell is looking at providing complete, managed cybersecurity services under the CyberVantage brand. It claims its solutions would ensure “improved visibility” into potential threats. It offers threat detection and vulnerability identification, extended multivendor support and access to Honeywell CyberVantage security operations centres located in Singapore, Bucharest and Houston.