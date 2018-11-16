T-Series poised to take numero uno position on YouTube soon

The company is banking on an innovative programming strategy, which appeals to the Indian diaspora worldwide.

Indian music label and film production major T-Series is set to become the most-subscribed channel on YouTube. It is expected to surpass PewDiePie, the channel belonging to Swedish gamer and jokester Felix Kjellberg, in a few days.

Currently, T-Series is seeing a monthly subscriber growth of three million per month. It is among the most-watched YouTube channels in the world with total subscribers across the YouTube network at 114 million. What is remarkable is that it had just 30 million subscribers at the start of the year.

The rise of the Indian music label has shaken the hegemony of personalities like Kjellberg or Justin Bieber. In fact, numbers show that five out of the 20 most-viewed videos of T-Series are non-film songs.

T-Series’ other most-subscribed channels are T-Series Bhakti and T-Series Apna Punjab, with 10 million subscribers each. The company is banking on an innovative programming strategy, which appeals to the Indian diaspora worldwide.

“The T-Series team has been innovative in their programming strategy on YouTube. It optimises release cycles and formats that works on YouTube and focusses on programming and engagement,” Satya Raghavan, head of entertainment, YouTube India, said.

Content-wise, T-Series has a total of 29 channels across Indian languages (Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Tamil, Haryanvi, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati), and uploads key music genres such as Bollywood/film music, pop, devotional and classics. It is focussed on Indian content and if its expected milestone is reached, it will become the first non-English channel to reach the number one spot on YouTube.

“T-Series has also been tapping into the creativity of independent YouTube creators and leveraging their influence to amplify their releases. It partners with creators to produce song and dance covers, and also sign key YouTube music talent as artists such as Shirley Seitia,” Raghavan said.

But what does T-Series’s phenomenal growth on YouTube mean for music labels in India, especially when it comes to revenues? “Though from the revenue standpoint it doesn’t benefit music labels a great deal, from an audience standpoint, it has a massive impact in terms of brand and promotion,” said Jehil Thakkar, partner, Deloitte India. “Being prominent on a platform like YouTube, or being an important part of a content ecosystem on any of the social platforms, has a huge multiplier effect for any content company, both in terms of direct and indirect revenue,” Thakkar added.